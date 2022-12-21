Rogersville police charged a man with possession of meth with intent to deliver and misuse of 911, among other charges, after the man made multiple false reports that he, his mother and a woman in the woods were in danger.
On Dec. 5 around 11 a.m. RPD Officer Eric Pease responded to the home of Vincent Hickman Dennis, 61, 701 Vista Drive, Rogersville, after Dennis reported “somone had his mother at gunpoint”.
Upon his arrival Pease spoke to Dennis’s mother who said no one was trying to harm her, but her son had been up for several days stating someone was trying to harm him and his mother.
Previously Pease had responded to a report at the Dennis residence of a male harming a female in the woods, which was false.
Dennis’s vehicle was located a few doors down where the residents reported they were scared of him, Pease stated in his report.
Dennis was later located at his home where he allegedly stated he called 911 because someone was in the woods trying to harm him.
Dennis reportedly stated he didn’t take drugs but he’d been drinking. Upon being searched officers allegedly located several glass pipes, 3.5 grams of meth, and a peach pill beleived to be Subutex.
He was arraigned on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and misuse of 911.
Dennis was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail on $25,000 bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court on Jan. 4.