Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham asked the board earlier this month to consider either enforcing or amending the current brush ordinance in hopes of prolonging the useful life of brush collection equipment.
The ordinance requires Surgoinsville to collect yard and tree trimmings provided nothing exceeds 12 feet in length or 12 inches in diameter and is placed away from trees and power lines.
At the May 2 BMA workshop, however, Graham noted that the town has lately had to collect large branches and trees that exceed the size limitations and that could potentially damage equipment because people are not paying to have them hauled away.
Graham said the town should be collecting brush but that when it came to trees, “I don’t think we should be putting our equipment through that.”
'It puts the town kind of in a spot'
Graham stated that he had seen properties where professional equipment was being used to take trees down but are claiming to be receiving a free service from friends.
“It puts the town kind of in a spot,” Graham said as it has forced the town’s Public Works to have to remove the trimmings.
Surgoinsville recently paid for repairs to the brush collection truck’s transmission and hydraulics system and Graham stated that he wished to keep the truck in working order.
Public Works Director Bobby Hickman said an issue seen by his department was citizens not stacking their brush, creating more issues for the equipment.
Hickman also pointed out that problems have arisen where the yard trimmings have been placed under powerlines for pickup, creating a safety hazard.
“It’s in the code, we’re not supposed to be picking up under powerlines,” Hickman said.
Alderman Bobby Jarnagin pointed out that some residents do not have any other option but to place their trimmings under powerlines as going across the street would impede on neighbors’ property.
'I hate to say anything'
Alderman Tim Hoss asked if it was possible for City Hall to print the stipulations onto a document to be handed out. He reasoned that if people notified the town on tree removal, or had questions on why their branches were not being picked up, City Hall could provide them with the document that explains what is or is not allowed.
“In other words, if their friend is cutting it up for them then their friend can haul the tree off and we’ll get the brush,” Hoss said.
Mayor Graham stated that the board would investigate the current ordinance more and come up with a solution to the brush removal issue.
Backhoe purchase
In other business the BMA also stated that it would vote on a resolution for the authorization of a new backhoe for the town at a price of $69,200.
Hickman explained that with citizens complaining about the state of the roads in town, the Public Works Department biggest holdback for performing minor repairs was not having a backhoe.
Hickman explained, “We’ve got a lot of road patching to do and we’ll have to have a backhoe to do it.”
With the resolution to buy a backhoe with a 24-inch bucket, Alderman Jarnagin also told Hickman to look into buying a smaller bucket for sewer work as well so that more maintenance could be performed by the city.