Once again, the afternoon air surrounding Ebbing and Flowing Spring United Methodist Church will be filled with joyful sounds as “Singing on the Lawn” returns for 2021. The event happens the fourth Sunday of June every year, as was the tradition since the 1890s. June 27th is the date for this year’s celebration from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
The spring at Ebbing and Flowing does just that about every two hours: it flows, then ebbs. Only a few springs on earth do this. The early Methodist evangelist, Francis Asbury, is said to have preached on the grounds in the 1700s. One of the only remaining one-room school houses in Tennessee still stands and served as the church until the present historical structure was built in 1899. The church is a jewel; it is in original condition with only esthetically proper additions (inside plumbing and electrical lighting.)
Appearances by Stan and Jan Bradley, Devoted, from Russel Chapel AME, Jim Bowman and Friends, Mark and Betty (Brennan) Tyne, The Purkeys, Lilly Fore, and the Ball Sisters fill this year’s agenda.
Come worship and enjoy an afternoon of blessings in one of the most beautiful places around.