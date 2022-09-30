Mount Carmel’s Main Street may soon be bustling with more activity if the town’s grant application to create a pedestrian walking path and bikeway is approved by the state Department of Transportation.
“I believe this project could be the start of revitalizing Main Street,” Alderman John Gibson told the Review of the project. “Faced with limited parking for business on Main Street, this would allow for foot traffic and expand the types of businesses to recruit.”
The grant application proposes that Phase 1 of the project include the construction of a 10-foot wide asphalt pathway paralleling Main Street from Dover Avenue, linking the Mount Carmel neighborhoods (the western end of the walkway) to an eastern end point near the Mount Carmel City Hall.
Parking lots already exist at both the eastern and western end points. These lots will receive improvements to meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements and will include shelters and signage for NETRANS transportation service.
Eventually a second phase would construct a similar path from city hall to the eastern city limits where it would tie in with the Kingsport “Greenbelt” at Allendale Farms on Lewis Lane, offering users additional routes and destination choices.
The TDOT grant would require a 20% match from the town.
“The citizens of Mount Carmel and surrounding communities, including Church Hill and the western portions of Kingsport, are in need of an alternate transportation facility that can link to nearby neighborhoods, commercial sites, schools, and parks,” the application states. “Main Street will provide an ideal substitute for vehicular/motorized travel.”
The application noted that this would be the first such “multimodal transportation facility” in this part of Hawkins County that links neighborhoods, parks, schools, commerce businesses and medical sites.
It also noted that this trail could have a significant impact on community interaction and cohesiveness.
“New bike and hike facilities typically have an excellent positive impact on economic development by supporting and growing these sites,” the application states.
It will also create a safer alternative for pedestrians and cyclists who currently are forced to travel on the side of major roadways.
The application noted, “This new off-the-road pathway, with an improved safety environment, dramatically reduces the “share the road” factor, separating motorized from non-motorized travel.”
The Mount Carmel BMA approved the grant application at their September meeting. A meeting for community input on the matter is planned for October 4 at 4 p.m. in the City Hall courtroom.
BMA lowers Mayor, Aldermen pay
In other news, the BMA voted to lower the pay the mayor and aldermen receive when attending certain meetings.
Currently, the mayor receives $200 for each regularly scheduled and special-called meeting and an additional $50 for workshops and other meetings attended while representing the town. Aldermen receive $50 for each regularly scheduled and special-called board meeting, $25 for workshops, and $25 for each other meeting they attend while representing the town.
The BMA voted to eliminate the pay both mayor and aldermen receive when attending extra meetings.
Alderman Jim Gilliam said he thought it was “totally wrong” for the Mayor to be paid $200 for a one hour meeting.
“This should have been corrected years ago, but it’s been going on and on,” he said.
This change will take effect in 2024 after the next election.
The BMA also voted to set the next two BMA meetings for Oct. 21 and Nov. 17.