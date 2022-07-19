An Eidson man accused of crashing his vehicle into the Ware Industries plant last week at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park is facing several charges including leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday HCSO Ernesto Rodriguez was patroling Phipps Bend when he observed what appeared to be a vehicle that had crashed into the side of the Ware plant on Phipps Bend Road.
Several people from the nearby TabCo plant flagged Rodriguez down and stated that they had witnessed the accident and observed the driver walk to the backside of the Ware building.
Rodriguez stated in his report that he located Donnie Joe Bledsoe, 35, 110 Doe Lane, Eidson, who appeared to be “confused and unaware that he had hit the building”.
Bledsoe allegedly performed poorly on a field sobriety check and was detained. Rodriguez reported that a short time later Bledsoe collapsed to the ground and appeared to have a seizure.
“EMS was called to the scene to check on his condition,” Rodriguez stated in his report. “While waiting on EMS Donnie became physical and began resisting officers. EMS transported him to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room where he was sedated and treated by a doctor.”
Upon being discharged from the hospital Bledsoe was taken to jail and booked for DUI, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and failure to exercise due care.
Rodriguez added, “While en route to the jail Donnie spontaneously stated that he didn’t remember crashing his vehicle, or even going to work on today’s dates (July 12).”
He was arraigned July 13 and released on $1,500 bond pending an Oct. 19 court appearance.