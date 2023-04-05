Six engines and two ladder trucks responded to a fire on Center Street eWednesday morning in downtown Kingsport and began firefighting operations, while simultaneously searching the building for anyone inside.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Kingsport Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 702 E. Center Street. The initial unit found a heavy fire underway in an upstairs apartment of the building and called for additional units.
Six engines and two ladder trucks responded to the scene and began firefighting operations, while simultaneously searching the building for anyone inside. KFD brought the fire under control in about an hour.
The building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported. Deputy Chief Terry Arnold said the fire was large, but the structure was not fully engulfed. The fire occurred in the center of the building, in an upstairs apartment.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews expect to remain on scene for several more hours, so motorists are strongly urged to avoid the intersection of E. Center Street and E. Sullivan Street and seek an alternate route.
The structure at 702 E. Center Street, often referred to as the McAninch apartment building, had been deemed dilapidated and ordered demolished by the City of Kingsport in 2020. However, the owners are in the process of appealing that decision and the case is pending before the Tennessee Court of Appeals.