Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced that all Tennesseans age 16+ will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by April 5, nearly one month ahead of the federal deadline outlined by the Biden administration. This means some Tennessee students will be eligible. Currently, all adults 55+ and those in Phase II of the state’s vaccination plan are eligible to receive the vaccine. For more information or to find a vaccine appointment, visit vaccinefinder.org. Watch the governor’s announcement below.
