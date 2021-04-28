Morgan Hunter, a junior at Cherokee High School, was selected to participate in All State choir. She was the only Cherokee student to make this selection this year.
Morgan has enjoyed singing since a very young age and began singing in church and with her family. She has participated in school choirs since elementary school. She is also a member of the Cherokee High school concert band, cheerleading squad, Beta Club and the Heritage Lites Youth Leadership Program.
Morgan is the daughter of Matthew and Hannah Hunter of Rogersville. She is a sister to Noah Hunter and the granddaughter of Tim and Tina Morgan and the ate Dr. and Mrs. Phil and Stella Hunter.