As America celebrates its 245th birthday this week, the roots of the War of Independence can be traced directly to Hawkins County.
Wendy Jacobs, a local resident, is the direct descendant of Thomas Amis, who established a home, fort, inn, store and all-around stopping point for travelers after the end of the Revolutionary War. She has been delving into his store records and provided the press with extensive documentation of early visitors to the county.
A few excerpts are provided below.
John Sevier , 1745-1815, was an American soldier, frontiersman and politician, and one of the founding fathers of the State of Tennessee. He played a leading role, both militarily and politically, in Tennessee’s pre-statehood period, and was elected the state’s first and third governor in 1796. Sevier served as a colonel in the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780, and commanded the frontier militia in dozens of battles against the Cherokee in the 1780s and 1790s. In 1776, he was elected one of five magistrates of the Watauga Association and helped defend Fort Watauga against an assault by the Cherokee.
André Michaux (1746–1802) was a world-renowned French botanist and explorer. He is most noted for his study of North American flora. In addition Michaux collected specimens in England, Spain, France, and even Persia (present-day Iran). His work was part of a larger European effort to gather knowledge about the natural world. Michaux’s contributions continued to be botanical references well into the 19th century.He took lodging at Thomas Amis’ house in 1793 and spoke of the beauty of the stone home.
Capt. William Armstrong III shopped at Amis store Nov 1793. Heserved with the 1st and 3rd North Carolina Continental Line and saw action at the Battle of Brandywine, Battle of Germantown, Battle of Monmouth, Siege of Charleston and the Battle of King’s Mountain. Capt. Armstrong is also listed on the muster rolls as serving with the 1st North Carolina Regiment at the winter encampment at Valley Forge from December of 1777 through June of 1778 with Gen. George Washington and others, “building the army into a proper military unit.” In the 1790s Capt. Armstrong built Armstrong House which, according to legend, was Hawkins County’s first brick house. That house still stands today at the intersection of Main Street and Phipps Bend Road not far from the New Providence church and cemetery.
Elisha/Elijah Wallin, a longhunter. Wallin/Wallen was in a company of about 18 men from Virginia who explored Carter’s Valley; went through ‘Moccasin Gap’ and established a camp on Wallen’s Creek. They named Powell’s Mountain, Powell’s Valley and Powell’s River. In a crossing of a large river (then not named), an Irishman fell off the raft and being unable to swim, bawled to his comrades “CLINCH ME! CLINCH ME!” The company did, and so named the river. The group named Newman’s Ridge, Skagg’s Ridge, traveled through the Cumberland Gap “and called the mountain Cumberland, he (Wallen) having come from the county of Cumberland (Cumberland Parrish) in Virginia.” The group continued on to Laurel Mountain, but turned back after meeting Indians.
Thomas Gibbons was a Revolutionary War soldier and one of the co-founders of Rogersville, TN in Hawkins County; one of 5 appointees to survey and to lay out the town. He was also one of the city’s first elected officials. The first court of the State of Franklin met in his house in 1785; the Court of Pleas and Quarter Sessions met there on June 4, 1787. His home, 6 miles east of Rogersville, served as the courthouse under the jurisdictions of both the State of Franklin, County of Spencer, and later as Hawkins Co., North Carolina before it became Tennessee.
County Court Clerk 1785 to 1788. Served as Captain of the Militia of Hawkins County and participated in the Great Indian Uprising of 1795.
Col. Thomas Henderson shopped at Amis store Mar 8, 1784. He was named clerk of the Spencer Court, and served as clerk of Hawkins County Court, 1792-1812.
Capt. John Chisum/Chisolm shopped at Amis store in September 1787. He was apparently a true frontiersman, leading the life of a woodsman (“a land viewer”--surveyor) and an Army scout . A Battle of King’s Mountain veteran, he was associated for many years with Valentine Sevier Jr. who was listed in a Virginia pay roll as a spy. Sevier came to the Shenandoah Valley in about 1840. He and John III are found together fighting in the Indian Wars. They fought and defeated Col. Ferguson at King’s Mountain. Sevier was commissioned as a general. Capt. John III was active in the organization of Washington County, Tenn., assisting Governor John Sevier. Washington County made up all land due west of North Carolina in 1782. During this period, he wore many hats, including that of Justice of the Peace, member of the new court, and deputy surveyor — indicating that though he may have been a woodsman and a spy, he was also an educated man. In Jonesborough, Captain John III was involved in the formation of what was, for a time, our 14th state, Franklin. In 1784, after North Carolina ceded its land to the west to the federal government, it left the land without an administrative body. The citizens held a constitutional convention to form a sovereign state, but it was not successful for long and today Jonesborough is the county seat of Washington County, Tenn. Captain John Chisum left eastern Tennessee in 1782 and returned to Amelia County, Va. His father gave him 217 acres of land, which he immediately sold. Late in the year, he returned to eastern Tennessee, taking with him brothers Elijah and Obadiah.
Micajah Bunch shopped at Amis store in 1787. He migrated with his people to Hawkins Co., Tenn. Bunch was the King of the Blackwater Melungeonites. Born in 1733 near where the Saponi tribe lived, King Micajah was part Melungeon and part Cherokee. He is believed to be the first Melungeon to be in the Newman Ridge Clinch River area.
General William Cocke (1748 – August 22, 1828) was an American lawyer, pioneer, and statesman. He shopped with Amis between 1786-1788. Had the distinction of having served in the state legislature of four different states, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi, and was one of the first two United States Senators for Tennessee. A roadside historical marker on Hwy 11W near Mooresburg speaks of him.
Joseph McMinn (June 22, 1758 – October 17, 1824) was an American politician who served as Governor of Tennessee from 1815 to 1821. He shopped with Amis in 1787, paying for whiskey and tavern expenses. A veteran of the American Revolution, he previously served in the legislature of the Southwest Territory (1794–1796), and as Speaker of the Tennessee Senate (1805–1811). Following his term as governor, he served as an agent to the Cherokee for the United States government. He was a close and personal friend to Thomas Amis, and was asked to make division of his slaves, bonds, notes, etc.
Col. James Robertson, An early leader of both the Watauga and Cumberland Settlements, he is often called the “Father of Middle Tennessee.” He was at Thomas Amis’s June 11-17, 1784 coming in with the John Lipscomb party, all Revolutionary War soldiers. An American explorer, soldier and Indian agent, and one of the founding fathers of what became the State of Tennessee, an early companion of explorer Daniel Boone, Robertson helped establish the Watauga Association in the early 1770s, and defended Fort Watauga from an attack by Cherokee in 1776. In 1779, he co-founded what is now Nashville, and was instrumental in the settlement of Middle Tennessee. He served as a brigadier general in the Southwest Territory militia in the early 1790s, and as an Indian commissioner in later life.