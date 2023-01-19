A Kingpsort man was sentenced to 11 months and 29 day of supervised probation as part of a plea agreement that reduced felony elder neglect charges to misdemeanors.
Matthew Robert Quillen, 36, appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Jan. 13 where he pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor elder neglect and one count of simple possession of marijuana dating back to 2020.
In addition to the probation Quillen was ordered by Judge Alex Pearson to pay $5,426 in fines and fees.
Quillen was originally indicted on three counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult, a Class E felony.
On March 8, 2020 the KPD responded to the residence of Bobby Quillen on Timberidge Trail in the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport on a complaint that he was being threatened by his son, Matthew Robert Quillen.
Police determined that the father suffers from multiple debilitating health issues and the son is his caregiver. Although a KPD report was made on March 8, 2020 there was no arrest. The KPD subsequently received multiple reports noting concern for the father’s welfare.
An Adult Protective Services (APS) case worker later visited the home and reportedly found no food other than cream pies and fig cookies. On April 4, 2020 police responded to the residence due to a domestic incident involving Matthew Quillen and his girlfriend, and it was again noted that there was very little to eat in the house. As a result, APS began bringing food to Bobby Quillen.
A subsequent investigation revealed that despite the father’s serious illnesses he hadn’t been to see his doctor since the previous November, and had missed two recent doctor’s appointments.
Matthew Quillen was arrested by the KPD on May 30, 2020.
Other Jan. 13 guilty pleas
Aaron Jonathan Paciorek, 32, of Rogersville was sentenced to six years of supervised probation and $4,377 in fines and fees in exchange for guilty pleas to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver more than 10 pounds, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, and felony attempted possession of a firearm.
Paciorek was arrested Aug. 3, 2021 after police reportedly discovered more than 18 pounds marijuana, as well as guns and $19,974 in cash, in his possession. The estimated street value of the marijuana was $58,000.
Keenan Shounl Mason, 58, of Rogersville, was sentenced to three years with 30 percent release eligibility and $9,462 in fines and fees for attempted possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, two counts of attempted delivery of Schedule II narcotics.