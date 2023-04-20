There will be an amazing variety of food trucks, including Diggy Donuts, Lobster Dogs, Fork in the Road, 2 to Taco, Trucky Cheese, Uptown Cheesesteak and Big H BBQ. There will be drinks available from the Cherokee Culinary Arts.
Cherokee High School Culinary Arts will host a Food Truck Rally on Thursday, April 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will take place at Cherokee High School on the library side of the campus.
The Food Truck Rally came together quickly after Chef Whitney Swinney saw the first one taking place at Elizabethton High School in early March. She reached out to the ROTC instructor at EHS to research how to pull the event off and have it be a fundraiser for the class.
The instructor was eager to help in any way. From there, she reached out to Rick Brewer with Diggy Donuts, and they picked the date and got the ball rolling for the event.
Chef Whitney said, “We are so excited for this event because it aligns with our culinary standards and applies real world skills with those standards.”
The hope is that it will be a success, so that they will be able to do it once a month starting next school year.
Chef Whitney also stated, “Diggy Donuts has been wonderful with helping plan and arrange all the trucks and we are discussing in the future having culinary students work on the trucks during the events for hands on experience.”
“We could not have pulled this off without the knowledge and help of Diggy Donuts and his Food Truck League participants. Due to all of them, we were able to plan the event and have the date set and ready to go by the second week of March and started tossing around ideas for future events.”
There will be an amazing variety of food trucks: Lobster Dogs, Fork in the Road, 2 to Taco, Trucky Cheese, Diggy Donuts, Uptown Cheesesteak and Big H BBQ. There will be drinks available from the Cherokee Culinary Arts.