Adam Moorefield is believed to possibly be traveling in this white Jeep sport utility vehicle.
The Kingsport Police Department is seeking information from the public to help find a stolen $40,000 stolen food truck and the suspected thief.
On June 16 around 4:30 p.m. Kingsport Police Patrol Officers were called to a car wash in the 4000 block of Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, in reference to the theft of a mobile restaurant “food truck” trailer.
The owner of the trailer, who also owns the car wash, had parked the trailer in one of the car wash stalls. It was believed to have been stolen earlier that day, sometime between Noon and 4 p.m. The value of the trailer and its contents was estimated at $40,000.
After further investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division, Detectives were able to establish probable cause to determine that Adam D. Moorefield was in possession of the stolen trailer.
A warrant has been obtained, charging Moorefield with Possession of Stolen Property over $10,000, which is a Class C Felony. He is aware of the charge against him and is actively avoiding apprehension.
Moorefield, 34, of Kingsport, stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has numerous tattoos. He is believed to possibly be traveling in a white Jeep sport utility vehicle.
Anyone who sees him, or who may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact KPD Detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
It is a black, Homesteader brand, 7 foot x 14 foot, enclosed, tandem axle utility trailer. A photograph of the trailer is included in this release.
It is important to note that the decals and license plate were removed after the theft. Anyone who sees this trailer, or may know its current whereabouts, is also asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department as soon as possible.