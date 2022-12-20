A Church Hill woman reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month that she’d been scammed out of $2,500 by a person claiming to be a loan manager of a company based in New York.
The 31-year-old woman told HCSO Deputy Kevin Johnson that she applied for a loan online with Commonwealth Bank, 599 Lexington Ave. New York City.
The woman stated that on Nov. 29 she was told by loan manager William P. James that he would remote deposit $500 by electronic check into her bank account, and told her to return the $500 through a cash ap to show how se would be paying back the loan.
Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 five $500 checks were deposited in the woman’s account, and she complied complied with the instructions by paying $500 though the cash ap.
On Dec. 6 the woman was advised by Horizon Credit Union that the deposited checks were forgeries.
The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office reports that scammers use the internet or telephone to trick millions of people every year into sending money or giving out personal information. Scammers can be polite and charming.
They may say they work for a company that you recognize. They may know your name or certain things about you and make you feel special. They promise things like lottery winnings, prizes, friendship, or romance. But they don’t keep these promises.
What to do if you become a victim
Document It: Write down everything you remember about what happened. Include the names of the companies and people you spoke with. Also write down the dates you spoke with them.
Take Action and Report: Contact your bank or credit card company right away. Stop the payment if you can. Report what happened to federal and/or state agencies. Here are some places you can call for free:
Eldercare Locator helpline, (Department of Health and Human Services): (800) 677-1116.