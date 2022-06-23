The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the first two readings of its proposed 2022-23 budget on June 14 with a $1.3 million deficit.
On paper that deficit eliminates nearly three-quarters of the city’s reserve fund. But, as is often the case with city budgets, it’s not as bad as it looks on paper.
On paper the city’s proposed budget starts the 2022-23 fiscal year with a $1.952 million fund balance, but is projected to end with a $575,082 fund balance.
Linda Winegar, who is a key architect of the city budget, noted that city budgets almost always project that they will use money from their savings, but usually they more money back in.
Thats because revenue is under-estimated and expenditures are over estimated every year, and the 2022-23 budget is no exception. The 2021-22 budget projected to used $825,000 in savings to balance. When the numbers for 2021-22 are finalized, however the current budget will increase savings.
Based on Rogersville's mid-June revenue versus expenditure figures, Rogersville is slightly $1.3 million in the black, not including the city's $670,000 ARPA COVID payment.
"Most of our revenues for this year (2021-22) are over so we’re not going to dip into fund balance,” Winegar said. “That (2022-23) budget doesn’t reflect that. It’s strictly what we budgeted for this year because we haven’t amended our budget yet. We’re going to be in good shape this year, and next year will be even better.”
Winegar added, “Our revenues, our sales tax, everything was up much more than we expected it to be with COVID. It didn’t really affect us that much, and property tax collections were good.”
As of mid-June revenues for 2021-22 were $2 million above expenditures, although $670,000 of that is ARPA COVID stimulus funding.
The Subtracting stimulus payment Rogersville’s revenue above expenses is slightly more than $1.3 million so far in 2021-22, which also happens to be the proposed deficit projected for 2022-23.
More good news for 2023-24
In 2020 Rogersville issued a three year capital outlay note to purchase the old Food Lion property for the proposed City Park/City Hall project.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year the final payment on that note is $544,000. Although the note will be renewed, the payment will be approximately $70,000, which will help reduce the 2023-24 expenditures.
Among the new expenditures were a 3 percent raise for all city employees which increases spending by $75,000.
The budget contains $250,000 for the street department for paving, $80,000 for two pickups, $10,000 for a salt spreader, $10,000 for a snow plow, and $3,000 for a utility trailer.
Parks and Rec carries over $100,000 in capital outlay to cover potential grant matching funds. Parks and Rec also asked for a new program coordinator position for $45,000 including benefits.
City School funding was increased $137,000 to pay for employee pay hikes.
The BMA will meet June 30 at 6 p.m. to consider the third and final readng of the 2022-23 budget.