The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Legislative Breakfast on Saturday, Febr. 11 at 9 am at the American Legion Post 21 at 1924 East Main Street in Rogersville.
Invited guests this year include:
Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, who represents the First Congressional District of Tennessee which includes Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties.
Congresswoman Harsbarger serves on the following committees in the 118th Congress; House Energy and Commerce Committee and is member of the following Subcommittee on Health, Subcommittee on Commination and Technology and Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce.
A native East Tennessean, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger was born in Bloomingdale, a small community right outside of Kingsport, and was the first in her immediate family to graduate from high school and college. Although her parents did not have the opportunity to further their education, they taught Diana the value of hard work at a young age. She attended East Tennessee State University and graduated from Mercer University College of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. After graduation, she returned home to start a business and raise her family.
Diana has been a licensed pharmacist and a successful business owner for over three decades. She brings a no-nonsense, common-sense approach to Washington D.C. Diana is dedicated to fighting for East Tennessee’s priorities, including healthcare reform, economic development, combating the tragic opioid epidemic, and expanding broadband access for rural communities. She currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Diana is an active member of her Kingsport community, teaching Sunday school, helping with her church’s mission work and other local non-profits. Further, she is a member of the local Chamber of Commerce and a former board member of the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists.
Diana and her husband, Robert, currently reside in Kingsport when they are not at their farm in Unicoi. Diana has one son and two grandsons.
Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg represents the 4th District of Johnson, Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins . Senator Lundberg has served as a House member in the 105th -109th General Assemblies. He has served as a Senate member of the 110th-113th General Assemblies. He is Chairman of the Education Committee, and a Member of the Judiciary Committee.
Senator Lundberg graduated from the University of Southern Colorado with a bachelor's degree in Communications. He attended graduate school at Wichita State University. He is a retired Captain in the United States Navy Reserve, He reside in Bristol with his wife and two children,
Tennessee State Representative Gary Hicks represents Ninth District, which includes Hancock, Claiborne, and Hawkins County. He has served as a House Member of the 109rd through 113th General Assemblies. Representative Hicks serve as Chair of the House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee and Member of the Finance Ways and Means Committee, Member of the Council of Pensions, Member of Insurance Committee, Member of the Health Committee, Member of Select Committee on Rules, and Member of Appropriations Subcommittee.
Representative Hicks graduate from East Tennessee State University with a B. S. degree in Computer Science and received his MBA from the University of Tennessee. He resides in Rogersville with his wife Laura and two daughters.
Tennessee State Representative Scotty Campbell represents the 3rd district which includes Johnson, Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan Counties. He has served as a House member of the 107th -112th and 113th General Assemblies. Representative Campbell serves as a , Criminal Justice Committee, Financial, Ways and Means Committee, Transportation Committee, and Transportation
Representative Campbell is a graduate graduated of Vol State Community College and Cumberland University. He is resides in Mountain City as a businessman and broadcaster.
Our Federal and State elected officials will be giving an update on legislative issues that will affect Hawkins County.
Tickets for this event are available for $20 each. Seating is limited and tickets may not be available at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office at 110 East Kyle Street, Rogersville or from any Chamber Board member. For additional information please contact the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce at 423-272-2186.