Students interested in pursuing physician assistant studies (PA) can learn more about Milligan University’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (MSPAS) program on Tuesday, April 27, from 5:30-7 p.m. The information session will occur in Milligan’s B.D. Phillips Memorial Building located on Emmanuel Hill.
Participants will have the opportunity to take a tour of the PA labs and classrooms, review the admissions process and talk with current PA students. Andrew Hull, director of the PA program, and Dr. David Gibbons, associate professor of physician assistant studies, will give students an overview of the program and lead a Q-and-A session.
The evening will adhere to Milligan’s COVID-19 safety protocols and facemasks are required.
“This event is the perfect opportunity for students to learn more about what to expect as a physician assistant student at Milligan,” said Stacy Shankle, admissions recruiter for healthcare programs. “Touring our PA labs and interacting with our expert faculty are invaluable for a student considering the program.”
Milligan’s PA program prepares highly trained healthcare professionals with a foundation in primary care to work with physicians and other members of the healthcare team in a variety of medical specialties. Physician assistants are nationally certified and state licensed medical providers trained to diagnose and treat patients, in addition to prescribing medication. Learn more at milligan.edu/pa.
For more information, contact Stacy Shankle at 423.461.8424 or srshankle@milligan.edu.
The ARC-PA has granted Accreditation-Provisional status to the Milligan University Physician Assistant Program sponsored by Milligan University. Accreditation-Provisional is an accreditation status granted when the plans and resource allocation, if fully implemented as planned, of a proposed program that has not yet enrolled students appear to demonstrate the program’s ability to meet the ARC-PA Standards or when a program holding Accreditation-Provisional status appears to demonstrate continued progress in complying with the Standards as it prepares for the graduation of the first class (cohort) of students. Accreditation-Provisional does not ensure any subsequent accreditation status. It is limited to no more than five years from matriculation of the first class. The program’s accreditation history can be viewed on the ARC-PA website at arc-pa.org/accreditation-history-milligan-university/.
