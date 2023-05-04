Volunteers at the Church Hill Senior Center Garden (CHSCG) have donated more than 37,500 pounds of produce back into the community over the past 13 years while also spreading knowledge about environmental sustainability.
Currently, the garden is inviting new volunteers, both with and without gardening experience, to help in its mission.
The three-season, pesticide-free garden donates all of its produce to the Senior Center Lunch Program, Meals on Wheels, Of One Accord Ministry’s food pantry, as well as supplying the Church Hill Senior Center with fresh vegetables.
Volunteers also hold educational classes to teach others how to run their own successful gardens.
Marcia Vandermause, is lead volunteer at CHSCG and Master Gardener with over 50 years of experience.
“Our mission is to provide senior citizens and those in need access to fresh produce, to create a biodiverse environment where members can receive both exercise and well-being, and to provide educational opportunities to all age ranges in the community,” Vandermause said.
Giving to the community
The CHSCG began in 2010 when the Church Hill Senior Center contacted the NETMGA about receiving aid to start a garden on land donated by Church Hill. The goal was to provide for the community and teach others how to do the same.
“(The garden) was built in four phases, over the span of seven years, to its current size of 41 raised beds and an herb garden,” Vandermause explained.
In its most productive years, when worker numbers were at their highest, the CHSCG was able to grow over 4,000 pounds of produce annually. However, since then, membership has declined as an aging workforce has created limitations.
Vandermause said that the CHSCG currently has nine individuals who help.
“Since many volunteers are retired- physical limitations, medical issues, and travel plans limit weekly participation,” she said.
Since membership has decreased, Vandermausse the gardeners limited the number of beds they grow. However, the CHSCG has still been able to produce and donate over 1,400 pounds of produce annually on its limited space.
‘New things to learn’
“Folks who do not have a garden can come and taste some local home-grown vegetables,” said Garden volunteer Doc Wilson. “Giving it away is just as much fun as growing it.”
The volunteers of CHSCG educate individuals and classes on a variety of gardening topics. One big subject of teaching is how to grow a variety of plants in a limited amount of space.
“It always amazes (people) to see how much can be grown in limited space when you learn to grow things up and not out,” Vandermouse stated.
The CHSCG educates gardeners on how to remain pesticide-free while also curving infestations from harmful bugs by growing plants that repel certain critters alongside vegetables that are more susceptible to infestation or by including nesting houses for local birds that will eat insects.
Other points of teaching include a rain barrel system for recycled water and crop rotation to replenish soil naturally.
Volunteers welcome both new and experienced students.
“There are always new things to learn about gardening,” said CHSCG gardener, Susan Young.
‘Time and effort’
“We are a teaching and community garden,” Vandermause described. “Since all of the produce is donated, we are providing a place to volunteer and give back to those in need.”
Volunteers are preparing to begin planting squash, tomatoes, peppers, and other vegetables alongside area-native flowers that will encourage pollinators and add to the beauty of the garden.
CHSCG is located on Main Boulevard, in the vacant lot beside the Church Hill Police Department. Workers meet every Monday morning and encourage others with the means of helping to come out and join them.
“If you like being outside, meeting new people, and seeing the fruits (and vegetables) of your labor,” Wilson said. “Come on down. You can be the next community gardener.”
For more information, please email chscgarden@yahoo.com.
“The garden always appreciates monetary donations for seeds or supplies, but a volunteer’s time and effort are always the best gifts,” Vandermause said.