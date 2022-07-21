I honestly believe one person should sit on the commission who represents Democrats in Hawkins Country.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I have a B.S. from VMI in civil engineering (1960) and a B.A. from ETSU in History (2007). I have no experience what-so-ever in politics.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
As a member of the commission I think that I should speak out on every matter or issue that came up for discussion. That would be my goal. I would ask questions that I believe the typical voter in Hawkins County need explaining. My ultimate goal would be to help find a method of responsiblity funding the budget.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have certain skills coming from owning and operating for 45 years four retail clothing stores plus over ten years operating over 30 cellular phone sales agencies. My companies employed hundreds of people. Plus several years as a bank director is an important part of my business resume.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
My message to the voters is one word. Diversity. Place someone on the commission who is not a Trump Republican, period.