Ross Campground has a unique and important history for Hawkins County, and upper Northeast Tennessee.
There were several campgrounds attached to churches back then and Ross was one of the largest and most important. It is located at 242 Ross Campground Road on the far east end of Hawkins County just north of Allandale.
The original property was given by Frederick A. Ross in 1843. Some think that the meetings actually began before then. A 1903 article in the Knoxville Journal says that in all possibility the campground might have been the result of “the great revival that swept the entire state of Tennessee in 1800”.
In addition to the property, Mr. Ross gave land for a school and land for a graveyard that is next to the church. The deed was registered in Rogersville and indicates Mr. Ross was given $1 for the large tract of land. The school came into use in 1940 and was used until 1970. After Mr. Ross’s gift, Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Ripley gave land for a larger cemetery across the road for people in the community to be buried there.
When Sensabaugh Tunnel was being cut through the side of a hill, there were many Italian and Chinese workers helping. During the cutting of the roadway and blasting to make room for the construction, there was a terrible accident with a dynamite explosion and several of the workers were killed. They were all buried in unmarked graves at Ross Campground.
Mr. Ross (1796-1883) was a member of the Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church for many years. He and his family always loved attending camp meetings at Ross Campground. His wife is credited with naming Rotherwood. It was where “her father’s house was” on the Holston River. The house is just a few miles from Ross Campground. Trains would stop near Rotherwood to drop people off for the camp meetings.
Throughout the years, since its founding, the campground has been used as a gathering place for Christians throoughout the area. Remember back then, people did not have automobiles, so they arrived at “camp meetings” by horseback, on wagons, carriages and even trains.
Reduced rates were given by trains. One article says that trains were very overcrowded and extra coaches were added to bring people to Ross Campground. Preachers from various denominations spoke at the campground.
Many old members could remember the hillside with makeshift camps, horses tethered to trees, people bringing their own food, eating on the ground. Hundreds of people were saved during this fervent preaching. Hundreds also came to praise the Lord.
Many political events were held there. There was an article in the Jonesborough Whig Newspaper named “CHARGE DEMOCRATS CHARGE’ mentioning the “thundering convention” held at Ross Campground in September 1844.
There were probably 5,000 to 10,000 people there. This was a Presidential campaign between James K. Polk and Henry Clay. Polk was a Democrat and Clay was from the Whig party. Polk was interested in adding Texas, Oregon, and other states to the Union. After they presented their arguments to the encampment, they left in the same carriage.
James K. Polk was elected as the 11th President, serving one term. Also at that camp meeting, Andrew Johnson was in attendance as were other politicans.
Camp meetings continued though the years. The original building was of logs, as were most back then. There is a picture of Mattie Clark and Jess Brooks before they were married.
They are in front of the old church. One of their sons, Mr. Henry Donald Brooks, is 87 years old, still attends the church, and has wonderful memories of it. Not long after the picture was taken in March, 1933, the building was destroyed by a tornado (many called it a cyclone).
Many members were affected. There is a picture of the Frank Mullins home that was completely destroyed. After that, a brick building was built. It was dedicated in March 1934.
The women of the church made aprons to raise money for the building. The building was added to several times. They added bathrooms, educational rooms, pastor’s study and much more. Boy Scout troups had many meetings there.
There are pictures of the old campground meetings. One can see it was a wonderful meeting place for hundreds of worshipers. Back then, with so little, people worked so hard to attend services, serve the Lord, bring others to accept and love the Lord and serve him each day. Ross Campground continues as an example to all of us.