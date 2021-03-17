NASHVILLE — Kristen Davis, president and CEO of Nurture the Next, issued the following statement after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. The bill includes a historic child tax credit program that has the potential to cut child poverty in half, according to multiple, independent policy research organizations.
“This landmark legislation is nothing short of transformational for the 20 percent of children in Tennessee who are living in poverty. Not since the New Deal established Social Security to protect the elderly, has the United States launched as robust a tool in the fight against the cascading effects of poverty.
“Starting later this year, parents can begin receiving up to $300 a month for each child with no restrictions on how to spend that money. Whether it is to offset the cost of childcare or help pay the rent each month, parents will have the flexibility to make the best financial decision for their child and their family’s future. According to policy experts, this will help cut the child poverty rate in half within a single year. That translates to over 165,000 children here in the state of Tennessee.
“While we know this is not the final solution to the problem, and that the program is only for the upcoming fiscal year, we are thrilled with the new and innovative approach Congress is taking. When families have economic stability, every indicator of child wellbeing improves—from educational outcomes, to reduced risks for childhood trauma, to their life-long mental and physical health. We look forward to continuing to work with our community and state leaders to advance solutions that provide real investments in our nation’s greatest resource: our children. Together, we can build a better—and more equitable—future that our children deserve.”
Specifically, the American Rescue Plan tackles child poverty by expanding credits and making them refundable for 2021. It would also expand the child tax credit to $3,000 from $2,000 for each child between the ages 6 and 17. Children 5 and younger would be eligible for $3,600. The payments will be sent monthly starting in July.
Additionally, the package also includes $25 billion for a stabilization fund to help open child-care centers and $15 billion in grants to help essential workers meet their childcare costs.
President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan at the White House on March 11.