A woman was charged with felony filing a false report last week after she allegedly called 911 and reported a shooting that didn’t occur.
On Dec. 8 shortly before 2 p.m. Hawkins County dispatcher Cheyenne Murrell took a call from a woman who said police should check the vacant field across from God’s Blueprint.
The caller was later identified as Heather Dianne Davis, 41, who has a Bean Station address.
HCSO Detective Joey Maddox stated in his report that that Murrell asked Davis what to look for, and Davis said someone had been shot, or has intent to shoot.
“Heather Davis also stated that if we did not find anyone at South Fork Branch, to check Pleasant View Road, and then check other locations,” Maddox stated. “Officers and detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Hawkins County EMS responded to the area attempting to locate a victim. As Mrs. Murrell kept talking to Heather Davis she was able to determine her location was west of Hugh B. Day Bridge (on Rt. 66S at the Holston River).”
Davis was located in a tent on the river bank, and allegedly admitted to calling 911 to report the shooting. Maddox reported that his investigation revealed no shooting and Davis was arrested and charged with felony filing a false report.
She was being held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court. At the time of her arrest last week Davis was free on $3,000 bond in Hawkins County Criminal Court on charges including aggravated domestic assault, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
She is scheduled to appear in Criminal Court on those charges Wednesday.