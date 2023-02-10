Bruce Edward Fontecchio II and Christy Jean Givens

A couple who were allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of meth, as well as the date rape drug GHB during a traffic stop last year were both indicted for trafficking last week by the Hawkins County Grand Jury.

