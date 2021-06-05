Clinch High School teachers Brittney Rhoton and Misty Williams were selected to participate in the 2021 TSIN MEEP program. They were two of 150 applicants from TN K-12 educators and two of 50 who were selected to participate.
The Tennessee Stem Innovation Network, in partnership with the Office of Naval Research, created the Manufacturing and Engineering Externship Program (MEEP) to help close a growing skills gap in manufacturing and engineering fields. The program offers K-12 Tennessee educators with the opportunity to participate in training and externship experiences with local manufacturing and engineering partners. Teachers who participate will complete four days of training, participate in one or two-day externship placements, will develop a project-based learning curricular unit, and will participate in a wrap up training in Nashville during the winter of 2021.
Clinch K-12 School in Hawkins County is known locally and across the state as the smallest K-12 school in Tennessee, but big news comes out of Clinch K-12 School on a regular basis, including when the TSIN MEEP candidates were announced. Brittney Rhoton and Misty Williams, both Clinch High School teachers, were selected as two of 150 teachers who applied, and 2 of only 50 who were selected to participate. Both Rhoton and Williams are veteran teachers of Clinch High School. Brittney Rhoton teaches biology, chemistry, physical science, anatomy & physiology, foundations of technology, advanced design, probability & statistics and also serves or has served as Teacher Leader, Title I Coordinator, STEM LD Liaison, CER Biology Committee, Rural STEM Cohort member. Misty Williams teaches 9th-grade world history, 11th-grade U.S. history, 12th-grade government and economics, 9th-12th grade teaching as a profession, and 9th-12th grade intervention and enrichment and also serves or has served as the 8th-grade social studies teacher, 9th-12th grade computer teacher, instructional technology leader, Webpage designer, media liaison, Title I oordinator, CER History Committee Member, and mentor teacher. Additionally, Rhoton and Williams are both currently pursuing doctor of education degrees from Carson Newman University.
On being selected to participate, Rhoton said, “The MEEP program provides a very exciting opportunity for teachers to learn firsthand the expectations of our students once they enter the workforce. I look forward to using this experience to better prepare my students for success upon graduation.”
Williams said, “It is an honor to be selected for the MEEP program. This experience will assist in our effort to provide exposure to industry skills and career opportunities for the students at Clinch School. It will significantly contribute to our commitment of closing the science, technology, engineering, and math skills gap for our students in order to prepare them for becoming effective members of an advanced workforce.”
Thomas Floyd, Hawkins County Schools Secondary Supervisor, expressed his excitement for the opportunity Rhoton and Williams have earned to participate in the MEEP program. Mr. Floyd remarked, “We are extremely proud of Clinch School, Mrs. Rhoton, and Mrs. Williams. Their efforts will expand opportunities and enhance the educational experiences for their students, better preparing them for their future.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson added, “I am proud of these two teachers who have demonstrated a willingness to go above and beyond to support HCS and Clinch students. Their willingness to stay current on their training, adapt to meet student needs, and their unwavering support for our students is evidenced by their selection into this grant. Congratulations to Brittney and Misty for their selection for MEEP. We look forward to seeing what they learn and experience translate to additional opportunities for students in the near future.”