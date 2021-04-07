NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Miller Industries officials announced Monday that the company will repurpose a portion its Greene County operations and create approximately 80 new jobs over the next five years.
Miller Industries will invest $15.4 million over a five-year period to renovate and upgrade an industrial site located at 515 Bohannon Ave. in Greeneville which is part of the company’s existing facilities. In addition to the renovations, Miller Industries will invest in new equipment, including CNC lasers and press brakes, which will enable the company to perform fabrication work in-house.
Since its formation in 1990, the company has provided innovative and high–quality towing and recovery equipment for customers around the world. Miller Industries has four manufacturing facilities in Chattanooga and Greeneville, and Hermitage, Pa., as well as two in Europe.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 10 economic development projects in Greene County, resulting in nearly 1,000 job commitments and $171 million in capital investment.
“Miller Industries’ decision to invest is a welcome addition to the Greene County manufacturing landscape,” Lee said. “We have seen positive growth, especially in manufacturing, as we continue to recover from the pandemic. I congratulate Miller Industries on its success and look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on Northeast Tennessee.”
“Miller Industries is excited about our state-of-the-art fabrication facility and thankful for the partnerships that helped make our vision a reality, said Jamison Linden, chief manufacturing officer, Miller Industries Inc.
“Our employees’ commitment to operational excellence has allowed us to expand our in-house capabilities, as well as position the Company to capitalize on future opportunities.”
“We are pleased that through a collaborative effort with the Greene County Industrial Development Board, TVA, and the State of Tennessee we were able to coordinate assistance that will help enable Miller Industries to smoothly transition in a very competitive and turbulent business environment. This assistance means that a long-standing community partner will stay in Greene County and preserve a significant number of jobs. We greatly appreciate the assistance from the State of Tennessee. Their role was critical in providing the assistance necessary for this transformation and sustaining the collaborative and productive relationship for many years to come,” Jeff Taylor, president and CEO, Greene County Partnership, said.