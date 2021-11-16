Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday the Kingsport Police Department responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Pine Street where family members had discovered the resident, Freida G. Wright, 66, deceased inside the home.
Responding Officers confirmed that she was deceased from what appeared to be stab wounds.
Based upon a history of ongoing domestic issues between the victim and her daughter, Stephanie E. Patterson, 29, Detectives soon narrowed in on her as the most likely suspect.
After further investigation, Detectives were able to develop probable cause to determine that Ms. Patterson was indeed responsible for her mother’s death.
Ms. Patterson was arrested soon thereafter at a nearby residence in the 1200 block of Willow Street.
She was charged with First Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence and confined in the Kingsport City Jail. She was arraigned earlier today, where her bond was set at $300,000.
As this remains an active and ongoing investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division, absolutely no additional details can or will be released at this time.