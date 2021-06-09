KNOXVILLE — — Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officers are investigating a boating incident that took place on Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people.
TWRA Sgt. Roy Smith reports that sometime around 4:30 p.m., a pontoon boat being operated by a 70-year-old, Terrance Andrew Dea, traveling upstream in the Little River portion of Fort Loudoun Lake near Alcoa Highway, was passed by a personal watercraft operated by 18-year-old, Emma Renee Fila. A few minutes later, the pontoon boat came upon the PWC and the female operator floating face down in the water after the PWC had apparently collided with a concrete railroad bridge support. Dea jumped into the water to rescue the PWC operator but was incapacitated by a medical emergency. Bystanders on another boat pulled both victims from the water and administered CPR but neither survived.
Fila, who was operating the PWC, was wearing a lifejacket and the ignition safety switch lanyard as required by law. Dea, the pontoon boat operator, was not wearing a lifejacket.
The Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Fire and Rescue, and American Medical Response assisted in the recovery.
The incident is under investigation.