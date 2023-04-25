Technically Rogersville trucker Melissa Janelle is considered a solo driver, although she does have two rather unusual passengers named Nemo and General.
Nemo and General are cats that Janelle has trained to ride with her cross-country in her big rig.
Together they have been to all 48 contiguous states and are accident free. But Janelle did lose one cat in Iowa and shares her own story of “Finding Nemo.”
Janelle became interested in driving when a friend offered to help her train to be a team driver. But the two soon learned team driving between them was a failed effort.
“My partner couldn’t sleep in the truck while I drove,” Janelle said. “In a big truck you feel everything, every little bump.”
Still in training, Janelle was unable to pay her bills and lost her apartment. She and her two cats were homeless. She didn’t want to take her cats to a shelter.
“I had already gotten my CDL license but I was still technically in training,” Janelle said. “But I had a good friend who drove for Crete Carrier and I was hired. They agreed I could take my cats on the road. It took six more weeks of training before I could go out on my own. Load by load, I began to drive solo with the exception of my cats.”
Finding Nemo
Though training her cats to ride has been successful, Nemo once escaped.
“I was traveling west on I-80 and I stopped overnight in Eagles Landing truck stop in Avoca, Iowa,” she said. “That particular truck had power windows and when the truck is left to idle the power stays on. I woke to hearing truck stop noises which is unusual. I don’t normally hear very much in the truck bunk.”
Janelle added, “It was the middle of the night and pitch black out. I kept a cover on the window buttons and found the cover off and the passenger side window down. I found General up top inside but Nemo was nowhere to be found. The truck stop was surrounded by corn fields. I looked everywhere for Nemo.”
Nemo was nowhere to be found.
“Sadly, I had a load and I had to leave. But I got a load back and was able to go to the same truck stop where I stayed for 24 hours searching for Nemo,” Janelle said.
There were several businesses nearby including a towing company. Janelle went to all of them showing Nemo’s picture and leaving her contact information.
“I told them all he might be shy but he loves tuna,” Janelle said.
‘We have a cat here’
The next day there was still no sign of Nemo. Janelle put him on Petfinder and Facebook, asking for everyone to please look out for him. But it was the tow truck company who contacted her six weeks later.
“We have a cat here,” was a message Janelle received on Facebook messenger. They sent her a picture and they had Nemo.
Except they didn’t. Nemo was frightened and did not want to be caught. However, the shop had a trap and a can of tuna and three hours later they caught Nemo.
Lost nearly half of his body weight
Nemo was worse for the wear, dropping his body weight from 12 to 6.5 lbs. He also had been wearing a harness. But the harness had been caught on something and Nemo suffered an injury under his armpit. Janelle asked them to take Nemo to a vet which they did, and 24 hours later Janelle and Nemo were reunited.
“As soon as Nemo saw me he jumped on the table, grabbed my arm and wouldn’t let me go,” Janelle said.
Today Nemo has no desire to get out of the truck unless Janelle carries him out. He has recovered from his escape and regained his weight plus some. While Nemo prefers to sleep all day in the bunk, General likes to hang out on the dash, chasing the windshield wipers and pretending to hunt birds.
“These are my babies, and we made it work,” Janelle said.