Two men are facing burglary and theft charges after allegedly being caught by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in the act of attempting to steal a catalytic converter at the Christian’s Bend Boat Ramp.
Detectives had been staking out the Christian’s Bend Boat Ramp for about two weeks since a rash of catalytic converter thefts took place there in late July and early August.
The HCSO received five catalytic converter theft reports between July 25 and Aug. 7, four of which occurred at the Christians Bend Boat Ramp near Church Hill.
On the morning of Aug. 16 HCSO Detectives Cliff Evans, Ken Sturgill, David Lafollette and Chad Britton were staking out a 2000 Chevy pickup in the Christians Bend Boat Ramp parking lot which they had placed there as bait.
Lafollette stated in his report that around 10:15 a.m. the detectives observed a blue Chevy Impala occupied by two men pull into the parking lot and park next to the truck.
One of the men, who was later identified as Anthony Kirk Sloan, reportedly reached into the bed of the truck, and then looked in the window into the cab.
“The defendant (Sloan) was heard to tell another co-defendant Robert Taylor to turn the car off so he could hear,” Lafollette stated in his report. “He then walked to the river bank where it appeared he was a lookout for someone on the water. Mr. Taylor got a saw and crawled under the truck.”
Lafollette added, “Mr. Taylor then attempted to cut the catalytic converter off the Chevy Truck. Officers doing surveillance then contacted both defendants and detained them.”
Anthony Kirk Sloan, 36, 242 Louis Street, Kingsport, was found in possession of brass knuckles, Lafollete reported. He was charged with burglary, theft, vandalism and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Sloan was arraigned on Aug. 17 and released from jail on recognizance on Aug. 22 pending a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 31.
Robert William Taylor, 29, 914 Holliston Mills Road, Church Hill, who was the driver of the Impala, was found to have a suspended drivers license. The Impala had a license plate on the vehicle which belonged to a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kingsport on Aug. 2.
Taylor was charged with burglary, vandalism, two counts of theft, driving on a suspended license, and no insurance. He was arraigned on Aug. 17 and released on $5,000 bond on Aug. 22 pending an Aug. 31 preliminary hearing.
