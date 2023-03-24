A Surgoinsville man who had been free on bond from pending aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges was arrested last Saturday accused of stealing a Polaris ATV.
Sinjin Luke Simpson, 21, 383 Caldwell Road, Surgoinsville, was charged with theft over $2,500 and burglary as well as resisting arrest last Saturday, March 18, when he allegedly ran from HCSO deputies who went to his residence to question him about the stolen ATV.
Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that after he caught up to Simpson during a foot pursuit, Simpson stopped and reached for something in his waistband.
“Simpson was taken to the ground after a brief altercation,” Hutchins reported. “After a pat-down I located a loaded 9MM handgun in his waistband. Sinjin stated he would tell us where the ATV was if we let him go. Sinjin’s mother told him to tell us where it was right then, which he did.”
On March 15 the owner of the ATV reported to the HCSO that that it had been stolen out of his barn, and marks in the grass showed it being taken in the direction of Stanley Valley.
Upon being arrested Simpson told HCSO Detectives the victim’s ATV was broken down at 383 Caldwell Road. Neighbors reported that Simpson had showed up there with the ATV on the night of March 14.
Simpson reportedly gave a statement that he took the ATV. He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court for resisting arrest, theft over $2,500 and burglary, and his previous $5,000 bond was revoked from the aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.
Simpson is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 28 on those previous charges which stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on Oct. 24, 2022.
According to a report filed by HCSO Cpl. Anthony Crosby, the victim stated that Simpson came to her residence at 6 p.m. that evening and held her against her will for three hours, during which time he punched her multiple time, held her down and choked her multiple times, bit her, and threatened her with a knife.
When the victim was able to get outside to call for help. A witness reportedly drove Simpson to another location to separate him from the victim. The witness reported that during that time Simpson stated he was connected with a Skin Head organization which he was going to contact to rape and murder the victim.
Crosby reportedly observed multiple abrasions, bruises, and a bite mark on her body after she called law enforcement that night.