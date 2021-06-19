CHURCH HILL — The Clay Lodge Steak Cookoff will be held on June 25 at the Clay Masonic Lodge in Church Hill. The competitive cooking event has a first prize of $1,000 in the steak category. There is a $150 entry fee for the steak competition. Cash prizes will also be awarded for second through 10th place. Competition will also be held for apple butter and kids can compete in a special hamburger contest.
The contest is sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. The SCA has events nationwide and keeps point standings to determine a champion each year. Promoter Jody Davis and his wife Lori compete in SCA events. Lori said “Former national champion Terry Roan of Texas is flying in for this event. We’ll also have competitors from New Jersey, Oklahoma and Massachusetts.” The event is a qualifier for the SCA World Cookoff.
Lori added, “It would be wonderful if local restaurants would enter and compete.”
The event benefits the Clay Masonic Lodge.
Jody can be contacted at (423) 921-2695.