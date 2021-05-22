Thefts have increased recently in the Hawkins County area.
Chris Grizzel of Surgoinsville reported the theft of items worth an estimated total of almost $14,000 on May 12.
Grizzel told officers that his ex-girlfriend came to his house and stole, among other items, a Honda Shadow motorcycle, a king-size Serta mattress, an HP laptop, a drill set, two helmets, two jackets and other assorted tools, guns and electronics.
On May 15, Tim Canady of New Tazewell called the sheriff’s office about the theft of an enclosed trailer. Canady said the trailer was parked on a property he owns in Eidson. He said the trailer was packed ull of his personal belongings and some furniture for his new residence. Canady said it was the second trailer he had had stolen. He said he suspected the former resident of the home stole the trailer, as he has allegedly done damage to the home recently.
Canady valued the cost of the theft at $15,000.
Katie Ryan Swann of Church Hill reported a Honda CRV was stolen from her home on May 11. She said the vehicle was taken without permission by her ex-husband and his girlfriend, who were staying at her home. After the vehicle wasn’t returned in three days, Swann reported it stolen.
Joseph Murphy of Rogersville claimed he was robbed while asleep in his own car, and beaten for threatening to call the police, on May 16.
Murphy said he was robbed of his wallet, which contained the title for his Volkswagen, a spare key, his Social Security car and $40.
In other arrests, Thomas Roberts of Pressmen’s Road called police about a woman beating his house and car with a baseball bat. When Dep. Dustin Winter arrived he said he found Ashley Cannon of Morristown sitting on the porch crying with a baseball bat beside her. When she admitted striking the door, Winter arrested her. He found two pills in her pocket, one a suboxone and the other alprazolam.
She was charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs.
Wiiliam M. Dotson of Bulls Gap was arrested on multiple charges from McMinn County: attempted second-degree murder, evading arrest, vandalism, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving, and a Hawkins County charge of violation of probation.
Joseph Alexander Green, 26, of Kyles Ford; Dorcas Amanda Nelson, 35, of Kingsport; and Mary Kelly Cooper, 49, of Rogersville were arrested on charges of driving under the influence.
Justin Lynn Wright, 32, and Meagan Stepansky ,49, both of Church Hill; Sergio Cisneros, 33, of Morristown; Jason Arthur Lane, 40, of Rogersville; and Loretta Lynn Barker, 53, of Rogersville were arrested on various drug charges.