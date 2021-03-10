CHATTANOOGA — BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has partnered

with East Tennessee State University (ETSU) to create BlueSky Tennessee

Institute. This groundbreaking collaboration will provide Tennessee students the

opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in computing and a job offer at

BlueCross – all in just two years.

BlueSky Institute’s accelerated bachelor’s degree will provide a new pathway into

one of the fastest-growing careers in the nation. The program will help develop

much-needed technology talent for BlueCross – and prepare the next generation

of technology leaders.

“In developing BlueSky Institute, we sought out a program partner that

recognized the high demand for technology jobs in Tennessee and shared our

vision to meet that need with a new approach,” said JD Hickey, M.D., president

and CEO of the Chattanooga-based health insurer. “We’re excited to collaborate

with ETSU to develop tech talent together, right here in our home state.”

ETSU will deploy its ABET-accredited B.S. in computing with a concentration in

information systems in an accelerated format to serve as the foundation

for BlueSky Insititute’s curriculum. ABET is the premier global accreditor for

computing programs, and ETSU’s program offers coursework in high-demand

fields such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, wireless computing, data

analytics, healthcare information systems and more.

“Earning a college degree is transformational to the lives of our students and the

BlueSky Institute will further the impact of higher education with an innovative job

training model that ETSU is proud to join,” said Dr. Brian Noland, ETSU

president. “We are delighted to partner with BlueCross to deliver a first-class

computing education in Chattanooga.”

Tennessee has roughly 4,100 technology job postings per year and only 1,000

qualified graduates to fill them.

BlueCross is facing the same challenge, typically having more open

cybersecurity and coding jobs than it can fill with local talent. As a Tennessee-based

organization committed to the state’s overall wellbeing, the company

recognized the opportunity to help prepare more people in its own communities

for these rewarding career paths.

“The work of serving BlueCross members has become increasingly technology-driven,”

Hickey added. “With BlueSky Institute, we can meet a critical business

need while expanding opportunities for students in our community.”

Local leaders also expressed support for the new program, citing its innovative

approach.

“BlueCross has been part of a number of forward-thinking civic partnerships over

the years, and it’s gratifying to see them working with the public education

system once again to address a workforce need in ways that will benefit both

their business and our community,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

BlueSky Institute will offer eligible high school graduates the chance to:

• Earn a bachelor’s degree in Computing from ETSU in just over two years;

• Gain real-world experience by learning and working as an intern at

BlueCross – a mission-driven company focused on improving the health of

3.4 million members in Tennessee and beyond;

• Create a portfolio of projects while earning their degree; and

• Secure a rewarding job offer at BlueCross after successfully completing

the program.

“ETSU’s robust computing curriculum is delivered by faculty who are passionate

about developing students’ skillset so that they may grow and adapt to meet the

needs of this ever-changing and exciting career field,” said Dr. Tony Pittarese,

senior associate dean of ETSU’s College of Business and Technology and chair

of the Department of Computing. “When BlueCross approached us with the

urgent need to fill technology positions, we immediately went to work looking at

how we could adapt our curriculum to support this innovative institute.”

ETSU BlueSky Institute students will complete their coursework on the

BlueCross campus in downtown Chattanooga, becoming part of the company’s

diverse and inclusive workplace community.

The inaugural BlueSky Institute class will begin in the summer of 2022 with

around 15 students. BlueCross and ETSU are placing a special focus on

identifying and recruiting high-potential students from Hamilton County’s most

challenged high schools.

“Our students will get personal support every step of the way, including

mentorship from BlueCross employees,” said Scott Wilson, vice president of

corporate communications and community relations, who helped spearhead the

initiative. “We’re committed to making it easy for BlueSky Institute students to

focus on their futures.”

BlueSky Institute will be led by Brad Leon, an education expert who most

recently served as chief of strategy and performance management for Shelby

County Schools. Leon brings more than a decade of successful innovation to the

role, with experience in blended digital/online and teacher-driven instruction as

well as leading effective improvement efforts at some of Tennessee’s mostchallenged

schools.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a unique program that will propel students into

high-demand career fields,” said Leon. “I look forward to seeing what our

BlueSky Institute graduates accomplish in the years to come.”