CHATTANOOGA — BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has partnered
with East Tennessee State University (ETSU) to create BlueSky Tennessee
Institute. This groundbreaking collaboration will provide Tennessee students the
opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in computing and a job offer at
BlueCross – all in just two years.
BlueSky Institute’s accelerated bachelor’s degree will provide a new pathway into
one of the fastest-growing careers in the nation. The program will help develop
much-needed technology talent for BlueCross – and prepare the next generation
of technology leaders.
“In developing BlueSky Institute, we sought out a program partner that
recognized the high demand for technology jobs in Tennessee and shared our
vision to meet that need with a new approach,” said JD Hickey, M.D., president
and CEO of the Chattanooga-based health insurer. “We’re excited to collaborate
with ETSU to develop tech talent together, right here in our home state.”
ETSU will deploy its ABET-accredited B.S. in computing with a concentration in
information systems in an accelerated format to serve as the foundation
for BlueSky Insititute’s curriculum. ABET is the premier global accreditor for
computing programs, and ETSU’s program offers coursework in high-demand
fields such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, wireless computing, data
analytics, healthcare information systems and more.
“Earning a college degree is transformational to the lives of our students and the
BlueSky Institute will further the impact of higher education with an innovative job
training model that ETSU is proud to join,” said Dr. Brian Noland, ETSU
president. “We are delighted to partner with BlueCross to deliver a first-class
computing education in Chattanooga.”
Tennessee has roughly 4,100 technology job postings per year and only 1,000
qualified graduates to fill them.
BlueCross is facing the same challenge, typically having more open
cybersecurity and coding jobs than it can fill with local talent. As a Tennessee-based
organization committed to the state’s overall wellbeing, the company
recognized the opportunity to help prepare more people in its own communities
for these rewarding career paths.
“The work of serving BlueCross members has become increasingly technology-driven,”
Hickey added. “With BlueSky Institute, we can meet a critical business
need while expanding opportunities for students in our community.”
Local leaders also expressed support for the new program, citing its innovative
approach.
“BlueCross has been part of a number of forward-thinking civic partnerships over
the years, and it’s gratifying to see them working with the public education
system once again to address a workforce need in ways that will benefit both
their business and our community,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.
BlueSky Institute will offer eligible high school graduates the chance to:
• Earn a bachelor’s degree in Computing from ETSU in just over two years;
• Gain real-world experience by learning and working as an intern at
BlueCross – a mission-driven company focused on improving the health of
3.4 million members in Tennessee and beyond;
• Create a portfolio of projects while earning their degree; and
• Secure a rewarding job offer at BlueCross after successfully completing
the program.
“ETSU’s robust computing curriculum is delivered by faculty who are passionate
about developing students’ skillset so that they may grow and adapt to meet the
needs of this ever-changing and exciting career field,” said Dr. Tony Pittarese,
senior associate dean of ETSU’s College of Business and Technology and chair
of the Department of Computing. “When BlueCross approached us with the
urgent need to fill technology positions, we immediately went to work looking at
how we could adapt our curriculum to support this innovative institute.”
ETSU BlueSky Institute students will complete their coursework on the
BlueCross campus in downtown Chattanooga, becoming part of the company’s
diverse and inclusive workplace community.
The inaugural BlueSky Institute class will begin in the summer of 2022 with
around 15 students. BlueCross and ETSU are placing a special focus on
identifying and recruiting high-potential students from Hamilton County’s most
challenged high schools.
“Our students will get personal support every step of the way, including
mentorship from BlueCross employees,” said Scott Wilson, vice president of
corporate communications and community relations, who helped spearhead the
initiative. “We’re committed to making it easy for BlueSky Institute students to
focus on their futures.”
BlueSky Institute will be led by Brad Leon, an education expert who most
recently served as chief of strategy and performance management for Shelby
County Schools. Leon brings more than a decade of successful innovation to the
role, with experience in blended digital/online and teacher-driven instruction as
well as leading effective improvement efforts at some of Tennessee’s mostchallenged
schools.
“It’s an honor to be part of such a unique program that will propel students into
high-demand career fields,” said Leon. “I look forward to seeing what our
BlueSky Institute graduates accomplish in the years to come.”