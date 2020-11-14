Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties will be offering drive through flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event November 19.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Rebekah English, Northeast Regional Director. ”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in the Northeast Region who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”
County health departments in the region will provide flu shots November 19 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one. In Hawkins County at the Rogersville Health Department, 201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville from 2 PM to 6 PM. In Hancock County at the Hancock County Health Department, 178 Willow Street, Sneedville from 2 PM to 7 PM.
The Northeast Region County Health Departments recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone age six months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call your local county health department or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.