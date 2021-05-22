TREADWAY – The Treadway Volunteer Fire Department in Hancock County is the recipient of an Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The primary goal of AFG grants is to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire-related hazards by providing direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments, non-affiliated Emergency Medical Services organizations, and State Fire Training Academies. The 2019 AFG program made 1,834 awards out of the #315,000,000 allocated to the program.
Treadway VFD’s grant of $180,952.38 in federal funding had to be matched by a local contribution of 5 percent, or $9,047.62. They were able to meet their portion of the grant match thanks to the community’s support of the department through donations and attending the monthly fish supper.
The purpose of the grant is to replace an out-of-service brush truck with a new 2019 Dodge 5500 brush/quick attack truck. The new truck has a four-door crew cab, four-wheel drive and a 1,200-lb. winch, and is powered by a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel. The truck has a rescue-style body that can carry all of the equipment needed for fighting not only brush fires, but also structure fires. It also carries all of the low-angle rope rescue equipment.
The truck carries 300 gallons of water and 20 gallons of Class A foam, and the fire pump on the truck is a compressed air foam system. The CAFS is four times more efficient than water alone in extinguishing a fire.
This system is a great enhancement to the department’s ability to fight fires, members said.