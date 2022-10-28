Although Josephine “Josi” Helmandollar was from Church Hill, she and her friend Charles Seaton were murdered in Kingsport, and are unsolved Sullivan County cases.
The Review does however, regularly publish information about Hawkins County’s seven unsolved missing person/suspicious death cases the keep them fresh in the minds of the public.
Five of those cases, including the 2021 Summer Wells disappearance, involve a missing person. One is a suspicious death, and one is an unsolved murder.
Summer, who was 5-year-old at the time she was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June, 15, 2021. Her disappearance resulted in massive, 13-day search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, and covering 4.6 square miles of rugged, mountainous terrain surrounding her home.
This was followed by months of intense investigation by the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Police and rescuers again descended on the property during the last week of November, 2021 and covered approximately 350 acres. A dive team with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in searching a nearby pond. Searchers returned to Beech Creek in Late February for another search of the area.
Neither the searches nor the investigation have resulted in information leading to Summer’s recovery or what happened to her.
Investigators continue to follow up on potential leads. Anyone with credible first-hand information regarding Summer’s disappearance is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Unsolved missing person/suspicious death cases
Kenneth “Brent” Patterson, 28, of the Goshen Valley community, has been missing since July 16, 1986.
That morning the HCSO responded to a wreck on Goshen Valley Road just south of the Holston River bridge. A vehicle registered to Patterson, was found abandoned in a field after apparently running off the roadway, hitting a ditch, rolling over and coming to rest on its wheels.
The vehicle had also been driven in the field after the accident in an apparent attempt to leave the scene, but got stuck on a fence. No blood was found in the vehicle, and Patterson has not been seen or heard from since.
Several potential suspects were questioned. Some were cleared, one died, and one is serving a lengthy federal prison sentence on drug and weapons convictions.
Larry Trent, 47, of Mooresburg, has been missing since Feb. 28, 1997.
Trent was last seen that day at his residence by his sister. She returned the following day, but Trent was gone and hasn’t been seen since. His vehicle, medication and personal items were all at the residence.
Nadine Rochelle Rogers, 33, resided at 243 Country Lane in Church Hill when she disappeared the evening of Feb. 2, 2002.
Her boyfriend at the time, Robert Wayne Marler, was suspected of killing Rogers and hiding her body after she refused to give him her income tax refund.
Two days later, Rogers’ mother, Shirley, told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that Nadine and Marler had gone to a friend’s house in Kingsport a couple of days earlier to drop off her children. Rogers was scheduled to report for work at Cheddar’s in Kingsport on Feb. 2 but did not show up.
The day Rogers disappeared, Marler took her car to Mobile, Ala.
He returned to his mother’s house in Bloomingdale about a week later, and police were waiting to arrest him on an unrelated Sullivan County homicide and robbery charges.
Marler claimed that on Feb. 2, Rogers left with a group of men from North Carolina, but no one has ever been able to prove those men ever existed.
Rogers cashed a large income tax refund check the day she disappeared, and Marler had demanded part of it, according to police.
She hid the money in her home. After her disappearance police found the money.
Police believe the money was the motive. Marler, who was sentenced to 25 years in 2002 for an unrelated homicide has denied involvement in Rogers’ death. Marler is scheduled for release from prison May 16, 2023.
David Wayne Blizzard, 33, of Surgoinsville, disappeared on Sept. 30, 2005.
Blizzard’s mother reported on Oct. 10, 2005, that she had not seen him since Sept. 30, when he was at her residence in Surgoinsville.
Following a domestic disturbance Blizzard was transported to Walmart on Stone Drive in Kingsport by a Hawkins County deputy. He hasn’t been seen since. Blizzard’s disappearance has been investigated by both the Kingsport Police Department and the HCSO.
Larry Vickers, 49, a car dealership owner, was shot to death March 31, 2006, at a car wash he owned on Main Street on the east end of Rogersville.
Vickers’ body was found at about 8:40 a.m. locked in his Dodge Ram pickup with one gunshot wound to the torso.
He had been at the car wash the night before repairing a broken light and possibly checking a malfunction in the cash box.
The upward trajectory of the bullet’s path, as well as droplets of blood found inside the car wash bay, led investigators to theorize that Vickers may have been standing on a ladder changing a light when he was shot by someone standing on the ground.
A semiautomatic pistol was found in the Hawkins County Schools bus garage property adjacent to the car wash, where it had apparently been tossed over a security fence. One spent shell was jammed in the pistol, and a live round was stuck in the gun.
The pistol had no serial number and wasn’t known to belong to Vickers. The magazine was found inside the car wash bay in a drainage grate.
Vickers’ clothing was wet when police discovered him.
Several witnesses told police they had spoken to Vickers on his cell phone at about 11 p.m. the day before. The cell phone was never recovered.
A receipt from the cash box found in Vickers’ possession had 10:54 p.m. printed on it.
Donna Marie Young, 38, was discovered April 5, 2018 deceased in a mobile home park septic overflow pond in the Stanley Valley community off Meadowview Road.
Although an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was heart failure triggered by drug use, Lawson said there is still an active criminal investigation related to who failed to report her death and hid her body in the pond.
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-4848 during business hours, or (423) 272-7121 after hours.
The Vickers case is being investigated by the Rogersville Police Department (423) 272-7555; and the Rogers case is being investigated by the Church Hill Police Department (423) 357-3487.