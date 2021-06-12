JOHNSON CITY — The inaugural Broadway Bucs Workshop for high school students, grades 10-12, will be presented virtually via Zoom on July 20-21. The event, for which a total of 20 student applicants must be pre-screened and accepted, will offer eight master classes instructed by nine seasoned Broadway performers along with a special guest, Broadway musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and four East Tennessee State University professors.
Topics covered will include intermediate to advanced singing, acting, and dance techniques, as well as pre-professional and entrepreneurship master classes. The application deadline is June 15, and those accepted into the workshops will be contacted by July 1. In order to apply, students who are either a high school sophomore, junior, or senior must submit a formal application found at http://bitly.ws/e4JP. Applications must include four, 30-second (or shorter) segments covering: an up-tempo/song cut, a ballad/song cut, a monologue, and a dance. All submissions must be posted to the application as an unlisted YouTube link.
Cost to apply is $15 and must be submitted with the Google Docs application. If accepted, a registration fee of $285 will apply for attendance.
Mary-Mitchell Campbell is a conductor, music director, orchestrator, composer and arranger who has served as the music director for many Broadway shows including: The Prom, Mean Girls, My Love Letter to Broadway with Kristin Chenoweth, For the Girls, Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Big Fish, The Addams Family, Company, and Sweeney Todd. She won a Drama Desk for best orchestrations for the 2006 revival of Company starring Raul Esparza and was nominated for Allegro and Hello Again.
Guest actor instructors will include: Tiffany Evariste (Aladdin, Motown, Mary Poppins, Memphis), Mike Evariste (Amazing Grace, Hair, South Pacific), Jason Forbach (Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera), Tony Mansker (Mary Poppins), Eddie Pendergraft (Wicked), Lyn Philistine (Gypsy), Joe Spieldenner (Les Misérables), Kirk Sprinkles (Tap Dogs), and Kirsten Wyatt (Annie, A Christmas Story, Elf, Grease, Urinetown).
ETSU faculty who will participate are: Dr. Brad Fugate, assistant professor of musical theatre; Cara Harker, professor of dance; Bobby Funk, professor of acting, and Herb Parker, professor emeritus of acting.
The inaugural Broadway Bucs Workshop is a collaboration between the ETSU Department of Theatre and Dance, and Office of Professional Development.
For more information, contact ETSU Office of Professional Development at dyed@etsu.edu.