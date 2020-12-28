Parents and Guardians,
Due to Covid-19 concerns, RCS will remain on virtual learning through January 15, 2021. RCS will remain on virtual instruction beginning January 5, 2021 through January 15, 2021. We plan to return to classroom instruction on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Please see classroom links, information posted by your child's teacher(s), school website, and one-on-one messages from your your child’s teacher(s) closer to January 5 for more information. Thank you, and please stay safe.
RCS