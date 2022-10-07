One of two men accused of committing a strong arm robbery in July while on a test drive for a vehicle that was for sale in Rogersville was indicted Monday by the Hawkins County Grand Jury.
Chris Green, 61, of Loris, S.C. was indicted on one count of especially aggravated robbery which is a Class A felony, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery.
Green faces up to 25 years if convicted on the robbery charge.
According to court records, on July 12 Green and his codefendant Thaddeus Jamalu Johnson, 28, of Kingsport arrived at a location on 11-W in Rogersville where a vehicle was being sold to take a test drive.
The victim stated that on the way back from the test drive he was assaulted in the vehicle by Green and Johnson who had a gun.
The victim said Green and Johnson took his wallet and $2,000 in cash, and fled in a BMW.
Church Hill Police Department Officer Dustin Dean reportedly spotted a BMW occupied by Green and Johnson near Pal’s on 11-W. They allegedly fled a traffic stop east into Mount Carmel where multiple city and county police joined in the pursuit.
The BMW allegedly rammed the patrol and came to a stop. Police said Johnson, who was driving the BMW, and Green, who was the passenger, were arrested.
The status of Johnson’s charges was not available as of Wednesday. Green is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on Oct. 14.
Other Oct. 3 grand jury indictments
Omar “Tony” Najera Robles, 38, of Gray, for four counts of especially aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.
Kingsport police say Robles admitted to paying another man to help him kidnap his estranged wife and four children as part of a ploy to convince her to end divorce proceedings against him and move with him to Mexico.
Linda Dawn Rhea, 45, 435 E. Main Street, Rogersville and Ronnie Dean McGuire, 48, 461 Cave Springs road, Rogersville, for one count reach of attempted theft over $2,500, forgery and identity theft.
Rhea is accused of using McGuire to impersonate a dead boyfriend so they could cash the dead man’s income tax refund check.
Tyler Houston Nelms, 28, 1536 Hoard Lane, Church Hill, for aggravated burglary.
Seth Geter Paul Lundy, 31, 107 Dover Avenue Mount Carmel, for theft over $2,500.
Raymond Steven Choinski, 66, Live Oak, Fla., for two counts of aggravated assault.
Jason Scott Kunkel, 45, 400 w. Broadway Street, Rogersville, for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kanima Marie Braford, 49, 123 Lawson Road, Rogersville, for burglary, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, theft under $1,000, and four counts of simple possession.
Richard Van Shirey, 49, 379 Pressmens Home Road, Rogersville, for theft over $1,000.