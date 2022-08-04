Mark DeWitte will be Hawkins County's new mayor, winning Thursday's county general election with 73 percent of the vote over Independent David Bailey.
DeWitte, who is currently a county commissioner and Rogersville alderman, received 2,995 votes, nearly tripling Bailey's 1,090.
"It’s been right at a year of work that’s come to an end this evening," DeWitte told the Review. "Lots of miles traveled and many events later I want to thank God who’s always been so good to me during this time. Thanks also to my wife Ann who’s been right by my side the whole time along with my daughter Sarah, my campaign warriors Roger and Tammy Manis who have been invaluable in their assistance, and everyone who encouraged me to run and has helped and supported me along the way."
DeWitte added, "Thanks to not only my opponents but to everyone who has put their lives on hold to run for public office in Hawkins County. It takes a lot of effort. I hope the county citizens will support us as we move forward. Now we can move on to the next task of working with the commission and other office holders to do our best to make sure Hawkins County moves in the right direction over the next four years. I’ve promised only to do the job to the best of my ability, and that’s what I’m going to do beginning September 1."
The County Mayor is just one of six contested races in Hawkins County's General Election today.
In the Property Assessor race GOP nominee Michael Gillespie received 3,088 votes, ahead of write in candidate Chuck Smith with 541.
Other early voting totals
District 1 County Commission (2 winners): Republican nominees John Gibson (190) and Syble Vaughan-Trent (170) defeated Independent Mindy Fleishour (116).
"I want to thank everyone who came out and voted," Gibson tols the Review. "I appreciate your support and will work to make sure District One is represented in Rogersville to the best of my ability. It’s also important to me to make information open, transparent, and accessible to keep our district informed and I will work to utilize social media to make information available to everyone. There is plenty of work to be done, but I firmly believe Hawkins County is full of opportunities. I look forward to working with the new Mayor and the Commission to better our county.
District 2 County Commissioner (2 winners): Republican nominees Jeff Barrett (352) and Tom Kern (300) defeated Democrat nominee George Sailata (108).
District 4 School Board: Republican nominee Hannah Winegar (405) defeated incumbent Independent Tecky Hicks (311).
I’m humbled and thankful," Winegar said. "I’m excited to work with Director Hixson and the rest of the Board to make our school system even better. I hope that I prove to be an asset in this new role and that the voters are pleased with their choice. I love Hawkins County and its people and I’m excited to serve my county for another 4 years."
District 7 School Board: Republican nominee Alina Gorlova (317) defeated incumbent Democrat nominee Judy Trent (298).
Voter turnout for Thursday's county general election was verylight with only 4,335 votes cast from among Hawkins County's 35,5050 registered voters. That's only 12.21 percent voter turnout.