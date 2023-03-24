3-14-23 bruch fire

On March 14 the Bulls Gap Fire, Persia, Striggersville, and Lakeview VFDs along with the Tennessee Department of Forestry battled a brush/woods fire on Rt. 66S and the intersection of Rt. 113. Firefighters asked that citizens refrain from burning when burn bans are in effect, and always obtain a burn permit from the Division of Forestry.

 Bulls Gap VFD photo

A debris burn permit is required through May 15 for outdoor burning from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry where local restrictions do not apply.

