When most people think of being healthy, they tend to focus on physical health. Unfortunately, numerous people suffer from mental health conditions and sub-stance abuse disorders that can cause as much impairment as some of the worst physical health conditions. Having a resource available like Frontier Health’s 24-Hour Crisis Walk-in Center located at the Turning Point facility in Johnson City, TN, is vital to the communities in Northeast TN and Southwest VA. The Crisis Walk-in Center is staffed with mental health professionals trained to help those suffering with mental illnesses and substance misuse.
The Walk-In Center is open 24/7 and available to adults and children ages 7 and older experiencing a non-medical psychiatric or substance misuse emergency. Individuals seeking assistance will receive services which may include:
•Nursing assessment
•Evaluation by a qualified mobile crisis professional
•23-Hour observation (adults)
•Referral to outpatient services and safety planning
•Referral to a psychiatric hospital
•Crisis stabilization unit (adults)
•A&D medically monitored detoxification/residential treatment (adults)
“Our Turning Point Walk-In has increased access to mental health services in our region,” said Kristy Tipton, director of specialty services, Frontier Health. “The Walk-In Center is open 24 hours/7days a week. We serve both adults and children. Everyone from our region is welcome at our Walk-In to receive crisis services, respite, or resources for further treatment. Having a mental health crisis is one of the most difficult times in one’s life, and we are always here.”
If you or a loved one are in a mental health crisis or substance misuse situation, Frontier Health’s 24 Hour Crisis Walk-in is here to help. No appointment is needed; for more information, please call Turning Point, located at 208 E. Unaka Ave. in Johnson City, TN, at 423-926-0940 or the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 1-877-928-9062.
Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.frontierhealth.org or call 423-467-3600.