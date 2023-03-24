If you love Bays Mountain Park and want to show your support in an artistic and unique way, purchase an official Bays Mountain license plate for $35, with proceeds to benefit the park.
Designed by Cassy Rose, the vivid license plate shows a red and orange sunrise coming over a blue forested Bays Mountain.
Once 1,000 license plates have been ordered, the State of Tennessee will authorize the production of the plates. When production is complete, within 4-6 months, the plates will be shipped to Sullivan County Clerk’s Office, and you will be notified the plate is ready for pickup.
The cost to pre-order a license plate is $35, and you can do so by going to www.kingsporttn.gov and clicking on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “license plate.”
All funds raised will directly benefit improvements, events, projects and the maintenance at Bays Mountain Park.
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,750 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 44 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.