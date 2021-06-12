Our virtual Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program is in full swing. Thirty registered students are reading for rewards! Our library is full of little animal figurines with tails and many new books contain a great tale about animals. So come in for a cool, quiet hour of reading any time that you need a break from noise and heat this summer. It could become your and your child’s favorite place.
In July you will see all those students sporting a new shirt with the Tails and Tales logo on it, due to cash contributions from listed donors.
We would love to thank each of these Mt. Carmel businesses who donated to our program this year: A-1 Cash Advance, Coup and May, lawyers, Dairy Cup, SkipEZ Gas, Wholesale Tobacco, Volunteer Collision and Yankee’s Bee Line.
Thanks to these restaurants that are located throughout the Tri- Cities and always donate to local education programs including Burger King, Chick-fil-a, Hardees, McDonald’s and Pal’s gave us coupons for each child in the program. Steph and Andi have created a bookmark that encourages students to read books to get a pizza.
Church Hill businesses that contributed include Custom Heating and Cooling, First Community Bank, Food City, and Pizza Plus. The Community Clothes Closet gave us money for prizes. Sounds like a great deal from this book lover. Should we do this for adults? Would that encourage you to come to the library?
In Surgoinsville on 11W, the Country Kitchen Restaurant very generously donated meals for two families.
From Kingsport, the Aquatic Center, Bays Mountain Park, Putt-Putt Golf and Fazoli’s restaurant have donated coupons. From Rogersville, our electrician, William Trent, donated money and East End Lanes will encourage everyone that reads to enjoy a free game of bowling.
We have passes from the Ripley’s Aquarium for a few diligent readers and a couple of discount tickets to Briarwood Safari in Bybee Tenn. Two readers will enjoy a visit to Hands On/ Discovery in Gray, Tenn.