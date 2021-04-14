Surgoinsville Middle School 3rd Nine Weeks:
A Honor Roll – 8th Grade
Luke A. Armstrong
Courtney L. Bellamy
Roman A. Borghetti-Metz
Sabella B. Borghetti-Metz
Gabriel I. Burns
Isabella M. Byington
Jackson G. Clonce
Mattie B. Crowder
Ava M. Dillard
Isabelle V. Fritts
Lexus B. Hilton
Gracie L. Keene
Elijah R. Kinsler
Aliah K. Laster
Kylie F. Monroe
Anais S. Rodriguez
Surgoinsville Middle School 3rd Nine Weeks: A Honor Roll – 7th Grade
Isabella M. Davidson
Emma R. Faxon
Lucy K. Ferguson
Brennan J. Greene
Kelton McAmis
Surgoinsville Middle School 3rd Nine Weeks:
A Honor Roll – 6th Grade
Elisabeth N. Byington
Carson L. Byrd
Trent T. Chapell
Olivia J. Childress
Jackson B. Fritts
Hannah K. Goode
Sawyer W. Jenkins
Breanna N. Johnson
Brody A. Patterson
Emery E. Pavlock
Hayden J. Schmidt
Sophia-Lyn Schmidt
Leonel Trejo Ballesteros
Surgoinsville Middle School 3rd Nine Weeks:
A Honor Roll – 5th Grade
Matthew W. Armstrong
Laura B. Barrett
Erica S. Bellamy
Aiden A. Cummings
Chloe E. Fritts
Evan I. Laster
Kaylee O. Morelock
Ava F. Worley
Surgoinsville Middle School 3rd Nine Weeks: A & B Honor Roll – 8th Grade
Dakoda A. Ballinger
Keilan C. Bargo
Deshaun A. Bienaime
Alyssa L. Bledsoe
Furian R. Buzzo
Nicholas J. Buzzo
Shawn I. Cole
Christian W. Dye
Angelina I. Holley
Zachary L. Lane
Camden A. Pennington
Jesus U. Rosales Garcia
David M. Saunders JR
Matthew C. Seppala
William Jeffrey K. Wilt
Surgoinsville Middle School 3rd Nine Weeks:
A & B Honor Roll – 7th Grade
Eamon H. Ailshie
Ella S. Barrett
Keagan A. Christian
Ava J. Collier
Katie Cross
Lauren S. Gillespie
Jackson I. Helton
Riley I. Lafollette
Maggie L. Rush
Cassie S. Smith
Creed J. Wagner
Surgoinsville Middle School 3rd Nine Weeks: A & B Honor Roll – 6th Grade
Charlie J. Barton
Kristopher W. Bennett JR
Bridget E. Hammond
Whitney L. Hammond
Dixie G. Keck
Martha E. McDavid
Benjamin J. Mugford
Caylie A. Smith
Surgoinsville Middle School 3rd Nine Weeks: A & B Honor Roll – 5th Grade
Daniel J. DeBord
Hurley W. Hilton
Dawson Z. Knox-Barrett
Noah C. Lane
Aiden J. Worley