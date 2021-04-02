KNOXVILLE – MEDIC Regional Blood Center is celebrating Spring and National Volunteer Week in April with three chances to win a $500 e-gift card.
As the spring then summer seasons are approaching, April is a great time to donate blood products with your local blood center. MEDIC is in constant need of O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative blood types as well as platelets and plasma. It takes 3-4 days for collected products to be ready for distribution. The blood products on the shelves right now would be used in case of emergency.
“Warmer temperatures bring more accidents and trauma situations, and we see a rise in blood product demand,” said Director of Communications and Public Relation Kristy Altman. “Stocking the shelves now will allow us to have the product supply that we need when hospitals call us.”
MEDIC Regional Blood Center is an independent blood center and regional nonprofit organization serving 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. Through the year, area vendors promote shopping local, but donating blood locally is also equally important. MEDIC Regional Blood Center is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in the area. Donating locally will save your neighbors.
All donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon this April as well as three opportunities to win a $500 e-gift card. Donors who donate each week through April 25 will be automatically entered to win through weekly drawings. The last drawing will take place at the end of National Volunteer Week, which runs April 18 – 24. Drawings will take place on Mondays.
Appointments are preferred and there is limited availability for walk-in donors. Please visit medicblood.org/donate or call 865-524-3074 to schedule an appointment.
For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center or to schedule your donation, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Communications and Public Relations Kristy Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or by phone at 865-805-2008.
About MEDIC Regional Blood Center
MEDIC was established in 1958 by Carl Nelson, MD, under the sponsorship of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine. MEDIC is a nonprofit organization and offers a Blood Coverage Program covering members’ blood supplier processing fees at any hospital in the country. MEDIC is an accredited member of AABB (formerly American Association of Blood Banks) and America’s Blood Centers (ABC). The center adheres to the blood product safety regulations established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is licensed by the FDA and the State of Tennessee. MEDIC is an independent blood center and not affiliated with the American Red Cross. Today, MEDIC Regional Blood Center is the provider of blood and blood-related products for the 24 area hospitals in 22 counties East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.