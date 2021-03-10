The Chester Inn Museum’s award-winning speaker series History Happy Hour is returning for a fifth year!
This program has been one of the highlights of the museum’s programming since its debut in 2016. “We are excited to bring this program back for another year,” head docent Joe Spiker said. “Each year we try to put together an amazing lineup featuring talented presenters and interesting topics, and this year is no exception.” He added, “We want to provide a space for the community to gather and engage with a variety of topics and establish a platform to showcase the many regional organizations that are engaged in historical work and research.”
Each presentation is on the third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. each month from March through November. Presentations may be virtual or in-person, and specifics for each presentation will be available as the scheduled dates approach.
“We were really fortunate to transition last year’s schedule to a virtual series,” Spiker said. “This year we are taking things on a month-by-month basis, especially early on. The best way to remain current on program information is on the Chester Inn’s Facebook page.” Each presentation is free and open to the public.
This year’s program features returning favorites as well as new presenters. Dr. Angela Keaton from Tusculum, Dr. Rene Rodgers from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and alumni from the Langston Centre highlight speakers returning to the series for another year. New organizations represented this year include the Cedar Grove Foundation in Elizabethton, Lees McRae College in Banner Elk, N.C., and both the Craft Beverage Institute and Museum in North Carolina. The full schedule can be found at www.heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn’s Facebook page.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.