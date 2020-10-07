Kingsport: Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) recently released its 2020 Community Assessment which details the challenges and barriers that impede the achievementof self-sufficiency for residents in East Tennessee. This group is usually those falling below the poverty line.
The top five identified needs were, in order:1. Food/Nutrition Services 2. Rent/Utilities Assistance 3. Affordable Housing 4. Health Insurance/Health Care Related Services 5. Weatherization/Energy Efficiency of Homes.
This year’s survey was modified to account for changes seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. It shows a change from the assessment update, published in 2019, which had Food/Nutrition Services ranked fifth. It also indicated that younger age groups were most affected by COVID-19 because they were most likely to be in service jobs that we affected by shutdowns and economic downturn.
The assessment is a process conducted by all Community Action Agencies every three years to determine the underlying causes and conditions of poverty within the community they serve and identify the available resources to address the unmet needs of the community’s most vulnerable residents. “This gives us hard data to help us determine how we can best serve the region,” said Norma Tremblay, Community Services Director.
The data included in this assessment is based on survey responses, interviews, and statistics from localand nationally recognized sources. “The information is used to develop agency programs, or adjust existing ones, to help lift families and communities out of poverty,” said Tremblay. Two of the agency’s most popular programs provides rent/mortgage assistance and helps with past due energy assistance providing a comprehensive approach for neighbors as they move toward self-sufficiency.
Headquartered in Kingsport at the VO Dobbins Complex, UETHDA has been providing the tools, education, and support for a better life for over 50 years. The agency is one of thousands of Community Action Agencies in the United States operated by the National Community Action Partnership. UETHDA serves eight counties in northeast Tennessee: Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi. UETHDA has a variety of programs from emergency assistance to more long term paths for self-sufficiency, including national programs such as Head Start, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and more. UETHDA operates nine neighborhood service centers in those eight counties. To learn more visit www.uethda.org.