Karen Dykes told the man responsible for giving her daughter a fatal dose of meth last year that he deserves more punishment than he’s receiving.
Lucas Eric Lowe, 27, of Morristown, was sentenced Tuesday in Hawkins County Criminal Court to 10 years in exchange for a guilty plea to reckless homicide. Lowe must serve 365 days before he is eligible for parole.
Lowe was indicted earlier this year for 2nd degree murder in connection with the April 29, 2021 overdose death of his girlfriend, Chasity Dykes. Lowe faced a potential sentence of 15-25 years if convicted on the original charge.
Karen Dykes told Judge John Dugger during Tuesday’s plea hearing she approved of Lowe’s plea agreement, partly because her daughter loved Lowe and wouldn’t want him to spend that much time in prison.
In a victim impact statement read aloud in court Tuesday, Karen Dykes said she also didn’t want Lowe’s son to grow up without him, the way Chasity’s children will have to grow up without their mother.
“They will grow up not knowing how much their mother loved them,” Karen Dykes told Lowe in court. “I’m not blaming you entirely, but you had a hand in it. I can’t get the picture out of my mind of her not being able to breathe and begging you to help her. I hope she is the first thing you see when you wake up in the morning and the last thing you see when you go to sleep.”
Karen Dykes added, “She loved you more than life, and she paid with her life. You were supposed to protect her. We welcomed you into our home, and you took her away from us and her children.”
Lowe was the first person in Hawkins County to be indicted on a Class A felony under a new law which states if you provide a Schedule II narcotic to someone, and the person dies from it, then you are guilty of second degree murder. There are now currently two more similar cases pending in Hawkins County.
On April 28, 2021 around 1:36 a.m. HCSO Deputy Kenneth Ferguson responded to a possible overdose at a residence on Carters Valley Road where he found Lowe performing CPR on Chasity Dykes.
“At this time Mr. Lowe stated that (Chasity) had done some heroin earlier in the night,” Ferguson stated in his report. “I administered a dose of nasal NARCAN and assisted with CPR until EMS arrived on scene.”
The Chasity died on April 29 at the Holston Valley Medical Center with her mother by her side. The autopsy revealed that Chasity died form a meth overdose. Lowe later told the HCSO that he’d used heroin with the same syringe shortly before the fatal meth injection occurred.
Dugger gave Lowe an opportunity to address the court before his sentence was imposed. Lowe said he was very sorry, and he loved Chasity, but they were addicts.
“We were playing with a loaded gun,” Lowe said. “I can’t take it back. I would if I could. There are not enough words to say how sorry I am.”
Lowe said it took months of counseling for him to “get on the other side of this”.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of it,” Lowe added.
In her impact statement Dykes noted that she was with Chasity when life support was shut off, but Lowe was absent.
“Within minutes she was gone,” Karen Dykes said. “She left us and everything went silent. Pray that you never know that silence. Make a change or maybe one day you’ll get that phone call like the one I got that has destroyed our lives.”