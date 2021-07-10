KYLES FORD — Panther Creek was another community that celebrated the return of public gatherings on Independence Day. The Panther Creek Volunteer Fire Department held its annual event on July 3.
The demand for special seasoned hot dogs off a cast iron grill was seen to be very high, and the parade churned into action at 7 p.m., led by officer Bill Gunter. After the parade, Chief David Smith presented a spectacular fireworks show.
“Everyone enjoyed the show and we are very grateful for being able to provide it,” said organizer Heidi Flick. “Also, thanks to all the volunteers who helped putting on the event. We all appreciate our freedom and we are thankful to live in such a beautiful and peaceful place.”