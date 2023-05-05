A Mooresburg couple who had been under investigation throughout April on suspicion of selling pills from their camper residence were arrested Wednesday after an alleged customer informed on them.
HCSO Narcotics Unit Lt. Nathan Simpson stated in his report investigators received information that Rosalie Cole McCoy, 53, and her husband Charles Edward “Eddie” McCoy, 55, were selling pills from the camper that they live in at 172 Church Lane in Mooresburg.
The investigation revealed they had lived there for two years, and the HCSO had acquired multiple witness statements about drug-selling activities there during that two years. It was alleged that they go out of state to get pills to resell to approximately five routine customers.
On the evening of April 20 deputies reportedly observed a person drive to the residence, stay for a brief period of time and then drive away.
The HCSO later located the vehicle and driver who reportedly admitted to being a regular customer at the McCoy residence, and to purchasing three Oxymorphone pills from Rosalie McCoy for $120 each. The alleged customer admitted to purchasing pills from the McCoys two or three at a time twice during the previous week and four times over the past month.
The pills purchased on April 20 were seized and turned over to the TBI crime lab for analysis, Simpson reported.
On April 28 a warrant was issued for Rosalie McCoy charging her with possession of Schedule narcotics with intent to deliver and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.
A warrant was issued for Eddie McCoy for Maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold.
On Wednesday following their arrest Rosalie McCoy was additionally charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, one additional count each of maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold and possession of Schedule II with intent to deliver; and two counts of possession of Schedule V with intent to deliver.
Both were ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.
